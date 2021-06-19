Herefordshire FA County League Premier Division granted Step 7 feeder status

THE Herefordshire FA County League Premier Division have been granted Step 7 feeder status in time for the coming season.

The decision was made by the FA Leagues Committee as part of the restructuring of the pyramid and will give the winner of the league a clear pathway to progress.

County FA chief executive Alan Darfi said: “This provides a fantastic opportunity for County League clubs to be a part of the National League system, providing access to Step 6 and beyond.

“It reduces the travel constraints which may have prevented teams from pursuing these opportunities in the past and allows clubs greater access to funding to improve their facilities.”