Stamford veteran still keen to rise to the challenge

By Matt Badcock
FOR a man who has been through more than 20 gruelling pre-seasons, Jon Challinor could perhaps be forgiven for missing one.
Not that the 40-year-old is jumping for joy at his enforced absence after having his appendix removed, meaning six weeks of rest.
Because the former Rushden & Diamonds, Aldershot Town, Exeter City and York City man can’t wait to clock in at Stamford for season 23 of a successful career.
CHEERS! Stamford’s Jon Challinor, left, is playing on and, inset, celebrating in his Exeter City days
PICTURE: Media Image
“I can miss one pre-season!” Challinor...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login