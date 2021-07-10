Stamford veteran still keen to rise to the challenge

By Matt Badcock

FOR a man who has been through more than 20 gruelling pre-seasons, Jon Challinor could perhaps be forgiven for missing one.

Not that the 40-year-old is jumping for joy at his enforced absence after having his appendix removed, meaning six weeks of rest.

Because the former Rushden & Diamonds, Aldershot Town, Exeter City and York City man can’t wait to clock in at Stamford for season 23 of a successful career.

CHEERS! Stamford’s Jon Challinor, left, is playing on and, inset, celebrating in his Exeter City days

PICTURE: Media Image

“I can miss one pre-season!” Challinor...