National League, Non-League Paper, Wrexham

Phil Parkinson opens up on Wrexham appointment

on

More in National League:

By DAVID RICHARDSON

PHIL Parkinson has done his time at troubled football clubs – now he has his reward at Wrexham.
Three promotions, a League Cup final and an FA Cup quarter-final appearance may suggest things have been plain sailing for the 53-year-old.
But amid the success has been multiple ownership changes and unhelpful noise from behind the scenes.
At Charlton Athletic, after leading them to the League One play-offs, new owners replaced him with Chris Powell.

THUMBS UP: Former Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson is excited by his new challenge at Wrexham
PICTURE: Alamy

I’m confident we...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login