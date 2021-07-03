Phil Parkinson opens up on Wrexham appointment

By DAVID RICHARDSON

PHIL Parkinson has done his time at troubled football clubs – now he has his reward at Wrexham.

Three promotions, a League Cup final and an FA Cup quarter-final appearance may suggest things have been plain sailing for the 53-year-old.

But amid the success has been multiple ownership changes and unhelpful noise from behind the scenes.

At Charlton Athletic, after leading them to the League One play-offs, new owners replaced him with Chris Powell.

THUMBS UP: Former Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson is excited by his new challenge at Wrexham

PICTURE: Alamy

I’m confident we...