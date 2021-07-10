Northwich Victoria hoping former midfielder Steve Holland can gain Euro success with England

By John Lyons

NORTHWICH Victoria are keeping their fingers crossed that former midfielder Steve Holland can taste Euro 2020 glory with England tonight.

Image: Alamy

Stockport-born Holland is Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate’s trusted assistant and the duo can often be seen deep in conversation on the touchline.

But not many people are aware that the 51-year-old had a spell with the North West Counties Premier Vics, then in the Conference, as a player in the early 90s. He also turned out for Hyde United.

One man who remembers Holland from those days is Vics secretary Dave Thomas, who was...