Minnows of Montserrat have stars in their sights

By Hugo Varley

NESTLED in the heart of the Caribbean, the tiny tropical island of Montserrat provides the location for an emotive tale of footballing redemption.

Back in 2002, the British overseas territory, then the lowest ranked nation in the world, hit the headlines when they fell to a 4-0 defeat against Bhutan, the side ranked one place above them.

The match took place on the day of the World Cup final and was dubbed “The Other Final”, inspiring an award-winning documentary but confining Montserrat to an unfortunate footnote of sporting history.

SO NEAR: Montserrat just missed out on...