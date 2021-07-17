FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild shocked at National League spending

By David Richardson

WILD TIME: Pete Wild knows FC Halifax must again work hard to compete against clubs ‘throwing money around’

PICTURE: Alamy

FC HALIFAX Town manager Pete Wild believes there is more money being spent by clubs in the National League than League Two this summer.

The top-flight season begins on August 21 with newly-relegated clubs Grimsby Town and Southend United the only changes to the constitution.

Three teams will be relegated with only two promoted – one automatically and one through the sixteam play-off structure.

Notts County, Stockport County, Chesterfield and Wre...