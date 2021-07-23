Wrexham complete signing of League Two player of the year Paul Mullin

Wrexham have continued to rebuild their squad ahead of the new National League season with the impressive addition of Cambridge United’s prolific striker Paul Mullin.

Image: Alamy

The 26-year-old frontman netted 32 goals in 46 games to help Cambridge United to promotion into League One last season also landed the division’s Player of the Year award.

He will now spearhead Wrexham’s bid for promotion into the Football League and revealed that co-owner Rob McElhenney was key to his decision to join the Dragons.

He told the club website: “I’m made up, it’s been a long summer for me and now I can look forward to the season ahead, and I’m excited to get going at Wrexham.

“The ambition of the Club attracted me here. Rob McElhenney gave me a call a couple of nights ago – at that time, I wasn’t too sure about making the move – but once he outlined the plans for the Club, and the plans for me in the future, it was something I really wanted to be a part of and something that just excited me that much that I had to come.

“He really sold the Club to me. What they have planned for the Club is magnificent and something I want to be a part of.”