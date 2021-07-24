Anthony Limbrick will not let TNS relax

WELSH ROUND-UP

By Rob Cole

NO EASING UP: The New Saints manager Anthony Limbrick

THEY may be five goals to the good, but Anthony Limbrick won’t let The New Saints go off the boil when they welcome FK Kauno Žalgiris to Park Hall for their return-leg second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

At stake is a third-round clash with either Czech side Viktoria Plzen or the Belarusians from Dynamo Brest. With 550,000 euros already in the bank, it will be extra cash as well as kudos they will be chasing when they try to build on their record breaking night in Lithuania last week.

“W...