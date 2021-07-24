New Wrexham signing Paul Mullin sends out warning to National League defenders

Hot-shot Mullin aims for the top

By John Lyons

MARQUEE signing Paul Mullin has warned National League defenders he is hungry to score the goals to fire ambitious Wrexham back into the Football League.

The 26-year-old striker’s switch to the Welsh outfit, bankrolled by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, sent shockwaves through the Non-League game on Friday.

Mullin, right, is coming off the back of a sensational season in which he scored 32 goals to help Cambridge United earn promotion into League One. He was named the League Two Player of the Season after breaking the divisio...