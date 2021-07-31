Limbrick sends out warning as The New Saints march on in Europe

WELSH ROUND-UP

By Rob Cole

THE New Saints broke plenty of records in romping into the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League – but boss Anthony Limbrick knows there will be a massive step up in class in their next game.

Having hammered five goals past the Lithuanian side BC Zalgiris in their opening leg to register the biggest victory by a Welsh League side in Europe, they finished off the job with a 5-1 home win to go through with an aggregate score of 10-1.

Their prize, apart from the 850,000 euros they have already accumulated for their run, is a clash with one of the t...