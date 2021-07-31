Head start gets the approval of former York City defender Daniel Parslow

Training limits are ‘positive step’

By John Lyons

FORMER York City defender Daniel Parslow believes new guidelines for heading in football are a ‘positive step’ in the battle to protect players.

The 35-year-old Welshman was forced to retire a couple of years ago after suffering concussion when challenging for an aerial ball in York’s National League North game against Hereford in February 2019.

Initially, he thought he would be able to make a speedy return, but, following two weeks of chronic migraines, he was ruled out for the rest of the season and hung up his boots.

He ha...