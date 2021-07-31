Wednesfield stand honour remembers stalwart Robert Morris

TRIBUTES have been paid at Wednesfield to club legend and stalwart of the Wolverhampton football scene Robert Morris.

The friendly game with Shifnal was dedicated to Morris – affectionately known as Moggsy – who was general manager at Wednesfield at the time of his death in November 2020, aged 62.

The father-of-two had also previously managed the team at Wednesfield and had spells at Great Wyrley and Darlaston FC.

Wednesfield officially named their main stand at Amos Lane after him at the home game with Shifnal. The club were also presented with a signed shirt from members of the JW Hunt Cup committee to mark his seven appearances in the final as a manager.

Wednesfield secretary Kevin Hyde said: “It was a great occasion last Saturday and gave the many people, family and friends who were shocked at his death the chance to pay tribute in a fitting way.”