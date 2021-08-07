FA Cup, Non-League Paper

Sheerwater 0-2 Erith Town: Striker Gamble pays off for Erith

on

By Nicholas Harling

SHEERWATER 0
ERITH TOWN 2
HARRY Gamble scored one and made one as Erith Town put the dampeners on the first FA Cup tie to be staged on Sheerwater’s 3G pitch at their new £26m Eastwood Centre.

With the help of Gamble’s eighth minute opener, the visitors from the Southern Counties East League were seldom ruffled as they advanced to a preliminary round tie against the winners of the Sevenoaks v Cobham replay.
Playing their first competitive match of the season, Sheerwater made a respectable contribution to the contest once they realised the opposition were not the world b...

