Peterborough Sports boss Dean doesn’t buy favourites tag

By Tom Scott

Straight talking Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw his side instilled as Southern League Premier Central title favourites with some bookmakers.

The Turbines’ boss admits his side are right to be considered as one of the better sides in the division – but feels talk of winning the whole thing is wide of the mark.

Marquee signing Michael Gash has bolstered Dean’s side, who were top of the table before the first curtailment.

On the eve of a new campaign, the long-serving boss reckons he’ll be happy if they bag a spot on the play-offs.

“We were up there the year before last,” he said.

“Last season we only played seven games but we obviously had a decent side because we got to the quarter final of the FA Trophy.

“I completely understand the logic that we’re in the mix but financially we’re still inferior to six or seven clubs. We’re a mid-table side, I honestly believe that.

“Gashy [Michael Gash] has come in and he’s the highest paid player in the club’s history. We’ve moved heaven and earth to get him in. We’re just looking to build on what we’ve done the past few seasons.”

Asked who he thinks might be up there, Dean reeled off a host of clubs he believes can be talked up as champion material ahead of his own club.

“You can’t look past the likes of Royston and Tamworth for obvious reasons. Stourbridge have got a side full of ex-professionals. Coalville have a good side that’s headed up by Billy Kee.

“I’m not trying to shift expectations but we’ve only completed four seasons since I’ve been manager and in the first one we were at Step 6. We expect to be in the play-offs at a push.

“When we were top of the league we had a bottom six budget. But what we had then was momentum from the previous seasons and we had a great core in our team. We play an exciting brand of football and we’re a club on the up.”