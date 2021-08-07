Whickham 2-3 Consett: Carl steals Steelmen win

By Garry King

WHICKHAM 2

CONSETT 3

CONSETT twice came from behind, as sub Carl Lawson won a pulsating tie in the 89th minute.

Consett striker Dale Pearson had an effort ruled out before the Lang Jacks led on 14 minutes, when Jack Robson’s farpost cross was converted by namesake Scott Robson.

The Steelmen levelled two minutes later, Luke Carr’s drive finding the bottom corner.

Consett’s Colin Larkin then hit the post as the game ebbed and flowed in an all-action first half.

Whickham were back in front when Jack Robson slipped in sub Damian Stevens on 70 minutes.

Whickham keeper Jack Norton...