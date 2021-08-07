Whitley Bay 1-1 North Ferriby: Ferriby Cup debut ends in draw

By Tom Simmonds

WHITLEY BAY 1

NORTH FERRIBY 1

WHITLEY BAY and North Ferriby will face each other again in a replay on Tuesday after the two sides played out an entertaining stalemate.

It was the visitors, in the Cup for the first time as a reformed club, who broke the deadlock on 24 minutes. Danny Emerton’s pin-point cross found Danny East who guided a looping header over the diving Chris Bannon.

The hosts fired back inside ten minutes when Khalid Kharufa floated a dangerous free-kick to the back post for Jason Chanayire to head home.

Whitley Bay could then have taken the lead right on ha...