AFC Wulfrun’s 2-1 Heanor Town: Wulfs are profligate but show their teeth

By Will Alsop



AFC WULFRUN’S 2

HEANOR TOWN 1

DOMINANT Wulfs survived a first-half sucker punch to edge past Heanor despite missing a glut of chances.

Thorn-in-the-side Jack Till scuffed early efforts and then combined with Dominic Dell to tee up Gratias Katega whose goalbound shot was thumped clear in front of the line by Jake Carlisle.

Till continued to run ragged Ryan Ebanks, cutting inside to pelt the near post in the 24th minute as Town creaked.

Adam Meacham had a shot slapped wide with Ben Jevons denied from the corner but Heanor then scored from nowhere, Jamie Sleigh latching on to ...