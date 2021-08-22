From the top, step seven and even Starbucks – ten gems to watch!

By Matt Badcock & David Richardson

ETHAN Pinnock was playing in the National League for Forest Green Rovers five years prior to making his Premier League debut for Brentford last week.

The centre-back had also spent six seasons with Dulwich Hamlet, but it was clear he was destined for greatness as he rose through the Non-League ranks.

There are many more hidden gems ready to reach the promised land of the Football League – and we’ve picked out just ten U23s in the National League to keep an eye on.

George Saunders - Dagenham & Redbridge

MARK Stimson knows a thing or two about youn...