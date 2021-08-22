It’s time for action to support players mental health – Seydou Bamba

By Steven Oldham
PRESCOT Cables defender Seydou Bamba believes it’s time for Non-League football to address mental health – and wants The FA to help him launch for an online service to support players for life.
The 36-year-old former Kendal Town man thinks the issue is mostly ignored in Non-League, with no apparent framework for to follow, although some leagues and clubs have their own programmes in place.
Bamba wants to launch a weekly Zoom call open to players across the grass roots game to support one another, using football as the common denominator to get people talking.
“The issue is...
