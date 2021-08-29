Tilbury secretary runs the line of duty in FA Cup defeat

IT’S fair to say Tilbury weren’t short of heroes after a thumping 7-0 FA Cup replay victory at North Greenford United on Tuesday night.

However, for Dockers’ secretary Anthony Mercer, the result might not even have counted at all!

The Isthmian One North side were already 4-0 up – courtesy of goals from Ola Ogunwamide, Brian Moses, Lewis Smith, Lee Burns – when one of the assistant referees pulled up injury on the half-hour mark, prompting a call to go out to the crowd of 82.

Mercer stepped forward and subsequently spent the remaining hour tearing up and down the touchline to ensure the game continued.

Tilbury ensured his efforts weren’t in vain as Joshua Olaoluwa Osude, Smith and Ogunwamide wrapped it up.