Darlaston chairman saw record goal haul coming

By David Richardson

SEVEN UP: Andy Nicol broke Darlaston’s club record against Khalsa Football Federation

PICTURE: Simon Cox

DARLASTON TOWN chairman Neil Chambers asked top striker Andy Nicol to break an 89-year club record for the most goals scored by a single player in one game – and then saw him bag SEVEN!

The Midland League Division One side witnessed history last Saturday as their unbeaten start continued.

Nicol, 33, netted all seven in a 7-0 victory over Khalsa Football Federation to write himself into club folklore.

The previous Darlaston record in one game was five - jointly held...