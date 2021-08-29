NLP says: The flow of talent goes both ways…

NLP says...

THESE pages are often filled with feel-good stories of Non-League players getting their shot in the Football League or often beyond.

In this week’s paper, former Solihull Moors boss Jimmy Shan explains why he thinks Kyle Hudlin has the tools to play higher than the National League just a couple of years after he was spotted playing Step 7 football for Solihull United.

A gaggle of clubs have been keeping an eye on the imposing striker – and most who have seen him play will know why. The transfer window for EFL clubs will close this week and Moors will know whether they’ve kept ...