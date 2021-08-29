Join Jeff Stelling on March for Men

MAKING STRIDES: Sky Sports frontman Jeff Stelling is planning his fourth trek across the UK for Prostate Cancer

JEFF Stelling will be marching across the country for Prostate Cancer UK for a fourth time this Autumn – and he wants 400 football fans to join him!

The long-serving Sky Sports presenter has raised more than £1m for the leading men’s health charity by trekking across the UK in 2016, 2017 and 2019 to fund lifesaving research to improve testing, treatments and care for those affected by the most common cancer in men.

This year, he will be taking on four walking marathons in four regions, starting on August 30 at Newcastle United and ending at rivals Sunderland.

The next day he’ll begin at Harrogate Town, stopping off at Kirk Deighton Rangers AFC – the club home to Lloyd Pinder, who sadly died of the disease last year after striking up a firm friendship with Stelling after meeting him on his first marathon march before finishing at Leeds United.

On September 1, Stelling will start at Tranmere Rovers, heading to Liverpool via FA Cup heroes Marine, Aintree racecourse and Everton.

Then, on September 8, he’ll set off from Millwall, stopping at Chelsea and Queens Park Rangers and ending at Tottenham Hotspur.

You can sign up to take part now at prostatecanceruk.org/jeffsmarch