Highgate United lead tributes to ‘leader’ Samuel Oji

MUCH LOVED: Samuel Oji, right, playing for Hereford

HIGHGATE United have led the tributes to their captain Samuel Oji, who has passed away age 35.

A flood of tributes have poured in from across the game for the much-loved and respected former Hereford United, Tamworth, Worcester City and Hednesford Town defender.

Oji, who died following a short illness, also had spells at Birmingham City, Leyton Orient and in Ireland with Limerick and Galway United.

In a club statement, Highgate said: All it is with a very heavy heart that I am deeply saddened to inform you, that our beloved Captain, Leader and Legend Samuel Oji has sadly passed away.

“The thoughts of all at Highgate United FC are with Sam’s wife, children and family at this very sad time.”

Oji was assistant manager this season with Simon Johnson, who said: “Everyone at the club will work as hard as we possibly can in memory of you.”

Sutton Coldfield Town boss Neil Tooth tweeted: “Fly high brother. A fighter until the end and we expected nothing less.

“A true gentelman, friend and leader. Love you mate.”

Former Aston Villa and Tamworth midfielder Lee Hendrie said: “So sad to hear the news about the big man Samuel Oji. One of the nicest guys you could meet on and off the pitch. Thinking of the family. RIP big man.”

Hereford FC said: Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”