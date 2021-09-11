Mildenhall Town boss Ricky Cornish wants more of the same from FA Cup heroes

By Matt Badcock

MILDENHALL Town boss Ricky Cornish has urged his FA Cup heroes to keep showing how good they can be.

The Eastern Counties Premier League side claimed their second cup scalp of the season with an impressive win at Step 3 Royston Town.

It came thanks to a 2-1 win, with keeper Josh Pope saving a late penalty.

The upset followed an extra-time win over Step 4 Yaxley in the previous round to set up second round qualifying tie with division rivals Norwich United.

Cornish says beating a Step 3 side has been a big confidence boost for his squad.

“I asked the younger ones before the ...