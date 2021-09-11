Minnows secure that plum tie

By Phil Annets

BREAKING THE HOODOO: Corinthian-Casuals will be looking to make it third time lucky when they face Leatherhead

PICTURE: Stuart Tree

@FACUPFACTFILE

ONE HUNDRED and twenty-one clubs have battled their way through to the FA Cup 2nd Qualifying Round where many have been rewarded with a plum tie against one of the 43 National League North and South teams that enter the fray.

None is rewarded more so than Wessex League Premier Division side Shaftesbury FC, who have waited 112 years to appear at this stage of the world’s most famous knock-out competition again, and who now get t...