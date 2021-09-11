Scott Easterlow wants Warwick racing again

By Andy Mitchell

BACK: Scott Easterlow

THE boss behind Racing Club Warwick’s revival has returned but Scott Easterlow admits he will be going back to the start.

The Racers plummeted three levels in 12 years and laboured at Step 6 but after the ship had been steadied, Easterlow came in to inspire promotion back to the Midland Football League Premier Division in 2019 – his second season in charge.

He left in March 2020 with Warwick fourth bottom, albeit with games in hand, but was handed the chance to take the reins again following the exit of his successor Jason Pyott.

“Everything happens...