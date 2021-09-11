England captain Harry Kane leads tributes to West Bridgford Colts player Dylan Rich

TRIBUTE: Harry Kane

ENGLAND captain Harry Kane has paid tribute to 17-year-old West Bridgford Colts player Dylan Rich, who died from a suspected cardiac arrest after collapsing during an FA Youth Cup game against Boston United.

Dylan was taken seriously ill during the game at the club’s Regatta Way ground on September 2.

Attempts were made to resuscitate Dylan on the pitch using a defibrillator as the game was abandoned. He was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham by ambulance but passed away last Saturday.

Kane held up a shirt with the words ‘For Dylan’ emblazened before the start of Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier 1-1 draw with Poland.

A post on the England team’s Twitter account also featured the photograph with the caption: “Rest in peace, Dylan Rich. Forever in our thoughts.”

Neighbours Nottingham Forest and Notts County also shared their condolences.