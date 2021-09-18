Haywards Heath 2-1 Ashford United: Nuts and Bolts undone by Heath

ISTHMIAN S EAST
By Martin Waner
HAYWARDS HT 2
Clarke 4, Robinson 74
ASHFORD UTD 1
Ossai 76
ON OUR WAY: Jordan Clarke celebrates after his free-kick opened the scoring for the hosts
PICTURES: Edmund Boyden
THIS top-of-the-table tussle went to the wire as hosts Haywards Heath Town prevailed.
Heath opened the scoring in spectacular fashion as Jordan Clarke cut in from the left, before curling in a shot that beat everyone, including Tyler Mc- Carthy in the Ashford goal.
The second half was much more open, with Ashford starting the brighter.
Thomas Fagg had the first chance for the Nuts and ...
