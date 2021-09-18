Haywards Heath 2-1 Ashford United: Nuts and Bolts undone by Heath

ISTHMIAN S EAST

By Martin Waner

HAYWARDS HT 2

Clarke 4, Robinson 74

ASHFORD UTD 1

Ossai 76

ON OUR WAY: Jordan Clarke celebrates after his free-kick opened the scoring for the hosts

PICTURES: Edmund Boyden

THIS top-of-the-table tussle went to the wire as hosts Haywards Heath Town prevailed.

Heath opened the scoring in spectacular fashion as Jordan Clarke cut in from the left, before curling in a shot that beat everyone, including Tyler Mc- Carthy in the Ashford goal.

The second half was much more open, with Ashford starting the brighter.

Thomas Fagg had the first chance for the Nuts and ...