Coggeshall hot-shot hits the sweet spot

Coggeshall striker Bantick is shaking it up
By Matt Badcock
TASTE OF SUCCESS: Sam Bantick proudly shows off the sweets
PICTURE: Edmund Boyden
SAM BANTICK has always had a sweet tooth for goals – but now the Coggeshall Town striker is showing just that off the pitch too.
Sam’s Sweets n Shakes has been keeping the former AFC Sudbury, Cambridge City, Concord Rangers and Hashtag United man busy around football’s return.
Selling Cakes, 120 pickand-mix sweets, cake jars, ice creams, sundaes, personalised sweet jars, hot drinks, milkshakes, Bantick is showing anything you put your mind to you r...
