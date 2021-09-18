Coggeshall hot-shot hits the sweet spot

Coggeshall striker Bantick is shaking it up

By Matt Badcock

TASTE OF SUCCESS: Sam Bantick proudly shows off the sweets

PICTURE: Edmund Boyden

SAM BANTICK has always had a sweet tooth for goals – but now the Coggeshall Town striker is showing just that off the pitch too.

Sam’s Sweets n Shakes has been keeping the former AFC Sudbury, Cambridge City, Concord Rangers and Hashtag United man busy around football’s return.

Selling Cakes, 120 pickand-mix sweets, cake jars, ice creams, sundaes, personalised sweet jars, hot drinks, milkshakes, Bantick is showing anything you put your mind to you r...