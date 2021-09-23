Duke of Cambridge to join visit Dulwich Hamlet as part of fan led review

The Duke of Cambridge, President of the Football Association, will join Chair of the independent Fan Led Review of Football Governance, Tracey Crouch, at Dulwich Hamlet FC on Thursday 23rd September to meet with players, club management, and football fans from a range of clubs to discuss the ongoing Review.

Image: Alamy

The visit to Dulwich Hamlet FC will provide an opportunity for those involved in the football pyramid, both on and off the pitch, to put forward their opinions on the interim findings, as well as discuss the importance of grassroots and lower league clubs to English football and how these can best be supported.

His Royal Highness will discuss the Review with the club’s management team, including former England player Peter Crouch who recently took on a role as Director of Football at the club, before meeting with a group of football fans to hear their thoughts, and their hopes for the final report which is due to be released later this autumn.

Dulwich Hamlet FC is the highest attended non-league club to have never participated in the Football League with crowds averaging around 2,400 on a Saturday afternoon and is competing at the highest level in its 128-year history having secured promotion to the National League for the first time in 2018.

Around two-thirds of the club’s shares are owned by individual fans, with the rest owned by a Supporters’ Trust, allowing the club to develop a financial model whereby running costs are all covered by matchday revenue.