Football’s future is in good hands

By David Richardson at Champion Hill

ALL SMILES: Prince WIlliam and Tracey Crouch share a joke with the room

PICTURE: Kensington Palace

PRINCE WILLIAM has shown his support for the ‘heart and soul’ of grassroots football and the Non-League game.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the FA, visited National League South club Dulwich Hamlet to discuss the ongoing Independent Fan-led Review of Football Governance being compiled by Conservative MP Tracey Crouch.

William also heard how lower-league clubs play a vital role within their communities and the football pyramid.

Dulwich chairm...