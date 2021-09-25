Crouch: Why I love pure non-league

By David Richardson

ALL EARS: Dulwich boss Gavin Rose joins the conversation

THE FUTURE of football will be in the hands of the government once Tracey Crouch has published her Fan-led Review next month.

Only then will the English game discover whether the former Sports Ministers’ report will be acted upon, with the key recommendation to install an independent regulator.

Crouch has been meticulously gathering evidence – well over 100 hours so far – since the review was commissioned in light of the failed attempt to launch the European Super League, which threatened the future of the pyram...