Hemel Hempstead Town, Non-League Paper

Survival is the aim for new Hemel Hempstead boss

on

More in Hemel Hempstead Town:

By David Richardson

BIG TEST: Mark Jones faces a challenge with Hemel Hempstead
PICTURE: Alamy

MARK Jones is finally manager of Hemel Hempstead Town – and has a fight on his hands to keep the club in the National League South.
The former Oxford City boss was close to being appointed by the Tudors on two occasions before Lee Bircham took the reins last year.
He stepped down after Hemel’s 2-2 draw in the FA Cup with Ware last weekend, but Jones didn’t fare any better in the replay against the Step 4 side.
“It certainly made me realise what we’ve got to do moving forwards,” Jones told The N...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login