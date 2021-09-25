Survival is the aim for new Hemel Hempstead boss

By David Richardson

BIG TEST: Mark Jones faces a challenge with Hemel Hempstead

PICTURE: Alamy

MARK Jones is finally manager of Hemel Hempstead Town – and has a fight on his hands to keep the club in the National League South.

The former Oxford City boss was close to being appointed by the Tudors on two occasions before Lee Bircham took the reins last year.

He stepped down after Hemel’s 2-2 draw in the FA Cup with Ware last weekend, but Jones didn’t fare any better in the replay against the Step 4 side.

“It certainly made me realise what we’ve got to do moving forwards,” Jones told The N...