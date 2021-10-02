DIARY OF A GROUND HOPPER: Stotfold 1-0 Langford

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

STOTFOLD 1

LANGFORD 0

ANOTHER trip to the South Midlands League tonight and a new ground for my ever-growing list.

Stotfold is a small town just off the A1 in Bedfordshire. Today’s league fixture is against local rivals Langford. The hosts are running away with the Division with eight wins out of eight. The visitors are sixth, so I expect a hard fought encounter.

I pull into the large, new car park just as the players arrive. A lady is putting out a welcome sign for the clubhouse. The first customer is someone who doesn’t know there’s a match taking place; an indica...