Gloucester City role is Lee’s to lose

By David Richardson

GLOUCESTER City will give interim manager Lee Mansell all the tools to make the job his own, says co-chairman Alex Petherham.

The Tigers chief made the decision to axe boss Paul Groves last Saturday evening after their 3-0 defeat at Gateshead left them second bottom in National League North.

Groves had been appointed last December with Gloucester top of the division after James Rowe departed to take over at Chesterfield.

The 54-year-old lost only one of his six league games in charge last season which saw the Tigers five points clear before the campaign was abandoned.

