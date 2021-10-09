Margate 2-6 Lewes: Taylor rallies Rooks to impressive win

By Alan Anstice
MARGATE 2
Thompson 4, Blackman 16
LEWES 6
Taylor 8, Maloney 54, 59, 83, Tanner 60, 72
TANNED: Oliver Tanner drives home the Rooks’ advantage with their fourth goal
PICTURE: Matt Bristow
LEWES’S three-goal blitz in a mad six-minute spell destroyed Margate’s unbeaten home record, having been behind at half-time.
Taylor Maloney took the major plaudits with his hat trick, including the first two of the quickfire treble.
While two of Margate’s remarkable hat-trick of offside goals also came in this short trip to crazytown.
There was no sign of the carnage to come when Marg...
