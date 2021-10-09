Margate 2-6 Lewes: Taylor rallies Rooks to impressive win

By Alan Anstice

MARGATE 2

Thompson 4, Blackman 16

LEWES 6

Taylor 8, Maloney 54, 59, 83, Tanner 60, 72

TANNED: Oliver Tanner drives home the Rooks’ advantage with their fourth goal

PICTURE: Matt Bristow

LEWES’S three-goal blitz in a mad six-minute spell destroyed Margate’s unbeaten home record, having been behind at half-time.

Taylor Maloney took the major plaudits with his hat trick, including the first two of the quickfire treble.

While two of Margate’s remarkable hat-trick of offside goals also came in this short trip to crazytown.

There was no sign of the carnage to come when Marg...