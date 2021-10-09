In Matrimony! Kettering boss Paul Cox is fitting for a place in FA Cup history

MATT BADCOCK chats to Paul Cox after creating more FA Cup history

PAUL COX, Kettering Town and the FA Cup. Rarely has a trio been more in sync.

The world famous cup competition has been good to the Poppies over the years, their history etched proudly throughout the record books.

And manager Cox has had his fair share of success in it too, not least when his Mansfield Town side took on Liverpool in 2013 in the third round.

So it’s perhaps no surprise Cox and Kettering are creating more memories in this season’s FA Cup, with the Poppies returning to the top of the all-time goal charts with t...