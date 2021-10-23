Isthmian League Premier, Isthmian Leagues, Non-League Paper

Worthing 5-4 Lewes: Golding shines in derby classic

By Sam Skilton

WORTHING 5
Pearce 16, 30, Golding 34,72, Pattenden 46

LEWES 4
Taylor 10, 75 (2 pens), Weaire 12, Tanner 78

GOLDEN BOY: Dayshonne Golding celebrates his second and Worthing’s fifth and, inset, Lewes’ Joe Taylor scores
PICTURE: James Boyce

WORTHING recovered from a stunning start by Lewes and withstood an equally stunning late Rooks rally to prevail in this sensational Sussex derby.
Lewes were two-up inside 12 minutes. The Rebels stormed back to lead 4-2 seconds after half-time.
And they led 5-2 before two Lewes goals set up an appropriately thrilling climax, with left t...

