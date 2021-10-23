Dom Di Paola living the dream at FA Cup heroes Horsham

By David Richardson

UP FOR THE CUP: Horsham celebrate their late winner against Woking last Saturday

PICTURE: David Holmes

Dom Di Paola arrived at over six years ago is almost unrecognisable to the Horsham of today.

The Hornets were crashing out of Step 4 in April 2015 when the former East Preston, Clymping, Worthing United and Hastings United boss was appointed to try and improbably save them.

Their relegation was quickly resolved with two promotions in four seasons to take them back into the Isthmian League Premier and build for a brighter future.

The Sussex club finally ended their 1...