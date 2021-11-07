Chesterfield 3-1 Southend United: Luke off to a flyer for the Spirerites

By Kurt Bigg

CHESTERFIELD 3

SOUTHEND UNITED 1

AN incident-packed first half ended 2-1 before the second period brought another goal, a missed penalty and two red cards as Chesterfield progressed to the second round in impressive fashion.

Chesterfield manager James Rowe said: “It was a typical cuptie – topsy-turvy. Southend played their part, so we’ve got to give them credit.

“It was certainly an uplift in their performance from when we played them in the league,

“For us, I thought it was an outstanding performance considering where we are with what percentage of our squad is available. It ...