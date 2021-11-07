AFC Sudbury 0-4 Colchester United: Suds clean up on love

Brave Isthmian minnows make an army of new FA Cup friends

By MATT BADCOCK

AFC SUDBURY 0

COLCHESTER UNITED 4

Wiredu 35, Sears 39, Jasper 71, McCoulsky 90+3

MIDFIELD CLASH: AFC Sudbury’s Lewis O’Malley battles with Colchester United’s Cole Skuse

PICTURE: Alamy

WITH the final seconds ticking down, Angelo Harrop turned to joint-manager Rick Andrews and told him to take in the sea of yellow and blue at AFC Sudbury.

“I said to Rick, ‘Have a look around. Look what we’ve created’,” Harrop, who arrived with Andrews in the summer, said. “If you’d have seen what we came into, and what we’ve ac...