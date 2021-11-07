Boreham Wood 2-0 Eastleigh: Recent form Bodes so well for Wood

By Dave Simpson
BOREHAM WOOD 2
EASTLEIGH 0
SCOTT Boden netted a brace to hand National League leaders Boreham Wood victory over rivals Eastleigh.
Both clubs fielded their strongest available line-ups and the opening exchanges saw each side go close within the first five minutes.
Eastleigh’s Harry Pritchard side-footed effort went inches wide of Taye Ashy-Hammond’s post. Then Wood striker Tyrone Marsh wastefully lofted a gilt-edged chance over the visitors’ bar straight from the goal kick.
Ashby-Hammond was
Then three minutes from time, only the assistant refthen forced into a smart low sav...
