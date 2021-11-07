Gateshead 2-2 Altrincham: Alty hit back to force a replay

By Jeff Bowron

GATESHEAD 2

ALTRINCHAM 2

FAMED Cup fighters Altrincham showed all their battling qualities on Tyneside as two late goals earned them a draw against National League North promotion hopefuls Gateshead.

The Heed looked to be on their way to a seventh straight win on home soil this season until Alty captain Jake Moult broke home hearts with a dramatic equaliser five minutes into injury time.

A largely uneventful first half was followed by a much livelier second period, Adam Campbell firing Gateshead in front in the second minute to set up a proper cup-tie.

When Greg Olley’s 80th...