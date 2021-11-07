Daggers captain ready for the big stage

By Danny Rust

TOP CLASS: Angelo Balanta up against Shaun Wright-Phillips

SALFORD CITY may be run by the Class of ‘92, but taking on a host of other Premier League heavyweights ignited Dagenham & Redbridge skipper Angelo Balanta’s love for the FA Cup.

Balanta will be looking to cause an upset when League Two Salford and the ITV cameras head to the Chigwell Construction Stadium for tomorrow’s first round tie.

The 31-year-old’s favourite FA Cup memory came when he emerged as a substitute for Queens Park Rangers at Chelsea, where he went head-to-head with the likes of Ashley Cole, Didier...