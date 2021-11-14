FA VASE: Airport derby is ready for take off

By Phil Annets

ALL NEW TERRITORY: Bury AFC are appearing in the second round of the FA Vase for the first time

PICTURE: Garry Griffiths

@FAVASEFACTFILE

23 The remaining exempted 23 clubs join the 105 others that qualified for this season’s FA Vase second round which begins on Friday night with one of the exemptions, Western League Premier side Tavistock FC, travelling to Brixham AFC of South West Peninsula League East Division.

21 Brixham are one of 21 clubs appearing in the second round for the first time ever along with Bury AFC of North West Counties League Division One who host anot...