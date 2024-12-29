MONTEL HANDS BLUES A LIFELINE

By Stuart Francis
DOVER ATH 0
PICTURE: Max Flego
BILLERICAY T 1
McKenize 45+1
MONTEL McKenzie scored the only goal as Billericay Town edged to a hard-fought victory over league leaders Dover Athletic to cut their advantage at the top to four points.
Defender McKenzie struck in a match between two free-scoring and title-chasing sides when, for once, defences were on top.
Billericay boss Gary McCann said: “We’re still four points shy of where we want to be. The pursuit continues.
“We knew the need for three points was greater for us than for them. We knew i...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login