MONTEL HANDS BLUES A LIFELINE

By Stuart Francis

DOVER ATH 0

PICTURE: Max Flego

BILLERICAY T 1

McKenize 45+1

MONTEL McKenzie scored the only goal as Billericay Town edged to a hard-fought victory over league leaders Dover Athletic to cut their advantage at the top to four points.

Defender McKenzie struck in a match between two free-scoring and title-chasing sides when, for once, defences were on top.

Billericay boss Gary McCann said: “We’re still four points shy of where we want to be. The pursuit continues.

“We knew the need for three points was greater for us than for them. We knew i...