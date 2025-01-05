ISAAC FLIES IN TO JOIN BLUEBIRDS

SPENNYMOOR Town midfielder Isaac Fletcher has completed a New Year move into the EFL with Barrow.

Fletcher, 22, joins the League Two Bluebirds after scoring 11 league goals in 22 appearances for Moors in the National League North this season.

The 6ft 4in midfielder began his career with Middlesbrough and enjoyed loan spells at Hartlepool United and Scunthorpe United before joining Spennymoor last February.

Fletcher tweeted: “Thank you to everyone associated with the club. Loved my time at Spenny and will be back to support the lads whenever I can. Some amazing memories in suc...