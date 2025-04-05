Diary of a Ground Hopper: Whitstable Town 2-0 Hartpury University

Saturday, March 29

Quite often, The Fox and I make a late decision on where to go on a Saturday afternoon - March 29 was not one of those days!

While my regular travelling companion was away in exotic climes, it was announced that tickets for the Whitstable Town FA Vase semi-final, first leg would go on sale after their Tuesday night game against Lordswood.

Supporters attending that match had first dibs, and rightly so.

It was up to me to come up with the goods via my keyboard for this historic tie!

Sure enough, there was an online sale up and running, and I immediately bagged a cou...