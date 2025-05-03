Isthmian Leagues
Jake makes a big entrance
Jake Leberl says Dover Athletic are perfectly relaxed ahead of tomorrow’s Isthmian Premier play-off final at Dartford – they’re just happy to be preparing for big games again.
More in Isthmian Leagues
Now Dom can reign in Spain
Horsham boss Dom Di Paola admits he feared a Christmas party in Barcelona could have put paid to his side’s chances of becoming Isthmian Premier division champions!
Alfie delivers double dose of heartache to Ricay
ISTHMIAN LEAGUE By Jon Couch TOP OF THE BILL: Dover’s two-goal hero Alfie Matthews STEP 3 GARY McCann’s Billericay Town suffered heartbreak twice in the space of four days after going down 2-1 to Dover Athletic in their home play-off semi-final. The Blues had to pick chins up off the...
BASILDON UNITED 0 CAMBRIDGE CITY 1
DIV 1 NORTH By Andrew Buxton ■ AN END-OF-SEASON game that both teams didn’t really have a lot to play for saw Cambridge City run out winners with Junior Mubiaya scoring the only goal of the game after 63 minutes. Basildon had a few chances through Sami Ali and Ryan...
WROXHAM 1 BURY TOWN 1
DIV 1 NORTH By George Purvis ■WROXHAM secured their Step 4 status for next season after securing a point against promotion contenders Bury Town . The home side made a lightning start taking the lead seven minutes in, Shaun Taylor converting from a corner. Through-out the half Bury had the...